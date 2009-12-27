New York Offers Satellite, Web Feed Of Bridge Destruction Video

The state of New York has made it easy for broadcasters (and anyone else) looking to end the old year with a bang, or at least some dynamite video of same.

TV stations and other media not making the trek to upstate New York Monday (Dec. 28) can grab a free satellite feed of the demolition of the Lake Champlain Bridge Monday. The bridge was going to be imploded last week, but the winter storm delayed the big bang until this week.

A spokesperson said the Dec. 28 destruction was still on scheduled.

The satellite feed (which can be accessed at the following coordinates (http://readme.readmedia.com/BROADCAST-MEDIA-ADVISORY/1010237) will be available from 9:50 a.m. to 10:20. The bridge is scheduled to be blown up (or in this case down) at 10 a.m.

There is also a link to a live online stream of the event at http://pointers.audiovideoweb.com/asxfiles-live/1c2winlive6814.asx

The New York State Department of Transportation says that media-preregistration is closed. But it also advised journalists who did register for a designated media area, or plan to cover it in person from a more distant locale, to prepare for bitter cold and to bring some ear protection from both frostbite and the predicted 130-plus decibel blast.

The deteriorating 80-year-old bridge, which joins Crown Point, NY, with Chimney Point, Vt., has been closed since Oct. 16, when it was deemed too unsafe for use.