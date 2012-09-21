New York Legislators to FCC: Protecting Free Over-the-Air TV Is Vital
Almost two dozen members of the New York congressional
delegation have written the FCC asking it to make sure it seeks input from
stakeholders on the broadcast spectrum repacking plan it will propose in a
spectrum auction Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) scheduled for a Sept. 28
commission vote.
In a letter to FCC chairman Julius Genachowski, the
legislators said that plan must not adversely affect their constituents' access
to free over-the-air TV, which they said was equally important to freeing up spectrum
for broadband. They also said it was "incredibly important" to allow
the stakeholders to review and comment on any proposal before it is finalized.
FCC sources have said the NPRM as drafted asks for input on
a variety of proposals and provides a lengthy comment period. The plan is also
to vote out an order by mid-2013.
The legislators also said the FCC should continue to work
closely with Canadian officials on border issues. Treaties on border channel
assignments need adjusting or there could be little spectrum room for stations
after repacking.
