New York Legislators to FCC: Protecting Free Over-the-Air TV Is Vital

Almost two dozen members of the New York congressional

delegation have written the FCC asking it to make sure it seeks input from

stakeholders on the broadcast spectrum repacking plan it will propose in a

spectrum auction Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) scheduled for a Sept. 28

commission vote.





In a letter to FCC chairman Julius Genachowski, the

legislators said that plan must not adversely affect their constituents' access

to free over-the-air TV, which they said was equally important to freeing up spectrum

for broadband. They also said it was "incredibly important" to allow

the stakeholders to review and comment on any proposal before it is finalized.





FCC sources have said the NPRM as drafted asks for input on

a variety of proposals and provides a lengthy comment period. The plan is also

to vote out an order by mid-2013.





The legislators also said the FCC should continue to work

closely with Canadian officials on border issues. Treaties on border channel

assignments need adjusting or there could be little spectrum room for stations

after repacking.