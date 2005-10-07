New York Gets New Rep

It's a big TV and radio rep firm; it begins with a K, and it has offices in New York.

Nope, it's not that one.

The (South) Korean Broadcasting Advertising Corp. (KOBACO), actually an arm of the Korean government, will open a New York office Nov. 2, looking to sell Korean radio and TV to U.S. advertisers.

It already has satellite offices in Paris and Beijing.

"As a government agency, KOBACO plays an impartial role between the broadcasting media and advertisers while allowing foreign and local companies equal access to the nation's airwaves," the company said in the release.

It may not be Katz, the other major media rep in the city, but the two are linked. Katz helped train their reps and the two are "exploiring opportuinties together," said spokeswoman Gloria Kestenbaum.