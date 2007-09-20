New York Comedy Festival Teams Up with Woodruff Family Fund on Benefit

The New York Comedy Festival is teaming up with the Bob Woodruff Family Fund for Traumatic Brain Injury for a benefit called“Stand Up for Heroes: A Benefit for the Bob Woodruff Family Fund.”

NBC late-night host Conan O’Brien will emcee the event, set for Wednesday, Nov. 7 at Town Hall.

Among performers are Lewis Black, Bruce Springsteen and Robin Williams.

Chairs for the event are Peter and Megan Chernin, Bob Iger and Willow Bay, Les Moonves and Julie Chen, Richard D. and Laura Parsons and Jeff and Caryn Zucker.

This event will be produced by Caroline Hirsch, Lee Woodruff, Jeff Ross, Andrew Fox and Louis Faranda.

The Bob Woodruff Family Fund assists service members injured while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Special emphasis is placed on the "hidden signature injuries" of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan -- traumatic brain injury and combat stress injuries including post-traumatic stress disorder.