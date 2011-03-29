New York A.G. To Scrutinize Proposed AT&T-Mobile Meld

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman

said Tuesday that his office would undertake a "thorough review" of

the proposed AT&T/T-Mobile merger;

AT&T says that's OK with them.

"Cell phones are no longer a luxury for a few among

us, but a basic necessity. The last thing New Yorkers need during these

difficult economic times is to see cell phone prices rise," he said in a

statement, pointing out that T-Mobile was now a low cost alternative for millions

of New Yorkers and 34 million customers nationwide.

In response Tuesday, an AT&T spokesperson said: "We look forward to

sharing information with the AG's office and remain excited about the

significant consumer and competition benefits that this transaction will

provide, including improved customer service and expanded high-speed LTE

wireless coverage to additional residents and areas across New York State and

the rest of the U.S."

Expanding next-generation service is one of AT&T's

key talking points given that the Obama administration has essentially asked

wireless companies to deliver 4G service to 95% of the country within five

years.

Schneiderman seemed to be on the same page when it

came to boosting next-gen wireless broadband: "Affordable wireless service

and technology, including smart phones and next generation handheld devices,

are the bridge to the digital broadband future. We want to ensure all New

Yorkers benefit from these important innovations that improve lives," he

said.

He said he would look at both the possible upsides of

delivering service to underserved rural upstate areas, and the downsides of

reducing competition in upstate markets like Albany, Syracuse, Buffalo and

Rochester "where there are already fewer wireless options."