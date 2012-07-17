New Yahoo CEO Mayer Could Use a Little Madison Avenue Support

Some media outlets are calling the appointment of Google

executive Marissa Mayer as the new CEO of Yahoo a triumph of technology over

media, with the implication that interim CEO Ross Levinsohn's media background

didn't make him tech savvy enough for the job.

The new question is: Will the marketing community-which has

to this point shied away from spending any kind of major ad dollars on Yahoo-be

enamored enough with the choice?

Mayer is certainly qualified on the tech side. As The New York Times mentioned, she

"has been responsible for the look and feel of Google's most popular

products," including its homepage, Gmail, Google News and Google Images.

But it remains to be seen what the impact of passing over

Levinsohn will have on Yahoo's ability down the road to develop both the

necessary content and relationships with marketers that will lead to revenue

growth through advertising.

Levinsohn was more the media/advertising guy. He spent over

five years as president of Fox Sports Interactive Media where he had a direct

pipeline to News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch. But his career has been

diverse. He cofounded Fuse Capital and spent four years there before joining

Yahoo as executive VP of the Americas, and then as VP and head of global media.

Early on in his career, he worked at Saatchi & Saatchi, at CBS Sportsline

and at search engine AltaVista.

One of Levinsohn's first moves after being elevated to

interim CEO of Yahoo in May was to hire Michael Barrett away from Google to be

Yahoo's executive VP and chief revenue officer and to, among other things,

oversee worldwide ad revenue. Barrett is a former colleague of Levinsohn's at

Fox; as executive VP and CRO of Fox Interactive Media, he oversaw worldwide

revenue for Internet properties including FoxSports.com. Barrett also served as

executive VP of sales and partnerships at AOL Media Networks.

Clearly, in Barrett, Levinsohn brought in an executive

experienced at coming up with ways to leverage content and bring more ad

revenue into the company.

Some on Wall Street expected the job to go to Levinsohn and

some praised his appointment of Barrett as a positive step in a potential

turnaround of Yahoo's ad fortunes. But now both Levinsohn's and Barrett's

future at Yahoo could be murky.

Prior to Mayer's appointment, Brian Wieser, senior

analyst at independent equity research firm Pivotal Research Group, said,

"We believe the Yahoo board of directors will soon announce that Ross

Levinsohn will formally become its new permanent CEO. We would view such news

favorably, as it involves the installation of an individual with most of what

the company needs for the role."

And after Mayer was named Yahoo CEO Monday? Wieser again

weighed in, calling it a "high beta" choice, stopping short of

calling it an "alpha" one.

"While we believe that Ms. Mayer is very well regarded

and could ultimately be highly successful, she seemingly does not have

experience in several areas that are critical to Yahoo's turnaround,

introducing some incremental risks around the company's future prospects,"

he said.

Wieser himself is a "media" or "ad" guy,

having spent eight years at Magna, the research and buying arm of Mediabrands,

which oversees media agencies Initiative and Universal McCann. When he departed

in 2011, Wieser was senior VP, director of global forecasting, making his a

worthy finger on the pulse of the worldwide advertising business, with

information on what marketers need and how they feel about spending their ad

dollars.

Toward that end, Wieser said Mayer not only has very

little experience in "relationship-based ad sales," but he also

cited Silicon Valley's traditional coolness to the ad

community, and wonders how Mayer will deal with that, given her background

in technology.

"[Yahoo] is critically dependent upon monetizing its

audience through relationship-based advertising sales to large brands,

generally via agencies," Wieser said. "We will be interested to

understand how Mayer will approach the area, and the degree to which she will

seek to deepen Yahoo's focus in this area. Our understanding is that this is

not an area in which Mayer has any experience, and so we will be further

interested to observe to what degree Mayer is distant from the disdain that is

commonly found in Silicon Valley towards Madison Avenue."

Wieser said Yahoo needs product on its site that

extends the time users spend there, and needs the right people in place to

accomplish that. And he added that right now, Yahoo is not stirring up much

excitement for marketers to advertise with it.

"In our interactions with marketers and agency

professionals, we have found a high degree of indifference towards Yahoo,"

Wieser said. "As a media brand, it fails to excite its client base,

and arguably loses share of wallet as a result. The company could once again

become a strong brand if its CEO can establish [him or herself] as a visionary

or if product offerings were viewed as profound."

Wieser said that while it was "not necessarily

essential" that Levinsohn "had to become CEO, a failure to retain him

and the other new hires would potentially add to disruption to a company that

does not need any more."

But he did say Mayer has a depth of past experience in

product improvement and that she "has tremendous potential to create excitement

around the Yahoo brand."

Other areas where Mayer will be watched by

Madison Avenue are in regard to her ad tech choices and her position on

Internet privacy. "We will be curious to observe Mayer's biases with

regards to key strategic areas, such as Yahoo's ad technology choices and its

positioning if do-not-track browsers or government regulations serve to limit

the use of third party data in the world of online advertising," Wieser

said.

The Silicon Valley folks may be applauding Mayer's appointment, and clearly a CEO wears many hats, but how well she is able to meet the needs of marketers and pull in ad revenue may very well determine her long-term fate, and the fate of Yahoo against its many online competitors.