New Viacom, CBS Name Chief Accounting Officers

Susan Gordon, senior VP, controller, and chief accounting officer, for Viacom, will assume that same post with CBS Corp. after Viacom splits itself into two companies. Jacques Tortoroli, from Infinity, will hold a similar post with the new Viacom.



Gordon will report to Fred Reynolds, who will be executive VP and CFO of CBS Corp. Totoroli, who had been executive VP and CFO of Viacom subsidiary Infinity Broadcasting, will report to Michael J. Dolan, executive VP and CFO of the new Viacom.Viacom filed SEC documents outlining the split Wednesday.