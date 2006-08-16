New SVP at GSN

GSN has named Jamie Roberts senior vice president of programming. He will begin Aug. 21 and report to GSN President and CEO Rich Cronin.

Roberts will oversee production, development, programming acquisition and planning for the network.

Roberts comes to GSN after a 10-year stint at the United Kingdom's Sky Networks. He was recently head of production and development for unscripted programming, a role that included executive producing the U.K. version of Entertainment Tonight and Sky's airing of the Academy Awards.