New Standard Streamlines Operations

A new DTV-related standard approved by the Advanced Television Systems

Committee (ATSC) will make it easier for broadcasters to transmit electronic

program guides, closed-captioning and other data to consumer DTV and HDTV

sets.

The new standard, PMCP (Programming Metadata Communication Protocol),

complements a current DTV standard, PSIP (Program and System Information

Protocol). Properly implemented, PSIP allows transmission of program guides,

closed-captioning, audio information and virtual channel changing (letting

viewers tune to the traditional analog channel, say, WCBS New York, Ch. 2, and

“virtually” tune in to its digital assignment, Ch. 56).

Although TV stations nationwide have been dabbling in PSIP for six

years, they haven't been able to embrace it; the implementation is too

cumbersome. Its most attractive aspect, the electronic program guide (EPG),

requires someone at the station to manually input program information. It's

not only labor-intensive but error-prone. But a new related standard, PMCP,

makes it easier for every station to provide accurate EPG information.

According to ATSC President Mark Richer, “This support is critical for

digital TV, and broadcasters have been behind the cable and satellite providers

in offering those services.” As broadcasters embrace multicast services, like

NBC's WeatherPlus or ABC's ABC News Now, viewers will have access to

program-schedule information at the push of a button. Broadcasters see EPGs as

an important competitive feature, since cable and satellite delivers them.

PMCP arrives at a critical juncture.

The FCC is mandating that all DTV broadcasters transmit a minimum amount

of PSIP data come Feb. 1. PMCP will be used by traffic-system vendors,

guide-information services and other manufacturers to send their respective

data to the PSIP generator at the station.

Based on the programming language XML, it will automatically insert the

right information into the right fields on the programming guide. A program's

timing will be pulled from the traffic system; the content description, from

the guide service.

“Once PMCP is set up, the PSIP generator will automatically know what

channels are on-air,” says Graham Jones, director of communications

engineering for NAB and chair of T3/S1, the ATSC specialist group on PSIP.

“The system will know the long-term schedule or any last-minute

changes to ensure the electronic program guide is correct,” he added. Jones

oversaw the PMCP project, which took a year and involved such companies as CBS,

ABC, Decisionmark, Encoda, VCI and Triveni.

The FCC mandate gives broadcasters the option of transmitting EPG

information in minimum 12-hour chunks. But Art Allison, NAB senior engineer,

science and technology, warns stations about just doing the minimum: Because

DTV sets receive the PSIP data once a day, if viewers receive only the minimal

PSIP data, programming guide will be blank once the 12 hours end. Allison

recommends stations send out three days' worth of PSIP data daily so viewers

always have information available whenever they tune in.

Karyn Reid, regional account manager for traffic-system vendor VCI, has

been involved with PMCP for two years. The use of XML, the Internet programming

language that enables data to be easily passed between disparate systems, is

the key, she says, adding, “We're very excited about PMCP and see a real

future for XML-based databases.”

Although PMCP will enhance the roll-out quality of PSIP-based services,

it won't be available for station use until compliant products are introduced

at the NAB show, April 16-21, 2005.

Until then, vendors will be writing the programs and updates that will

make their existing products compatible with the system. Each vendor is

approaching the upgrade differently: Some charge a nominal fee for the upgrade;

others build it into new products.

Once the vendor interfaces are set up with the PSIP generator, the input

of PSIP data will be vastly improved.

The PSIP generator will pull in data—whether closed-captioning, EPG or

other related information—and push it into the DTV signal. The signal is then

broadcast and received by DTV and HDTV sets, where a PSIP receiver in the set

pulls in local broadcasters' program information and builds an electronic

program guide. Viewers just click a button marked “guide” or “info” on

the remote.

With the hard work of creating a standard behind it, the industry now

turns to implementation. New standards are tricky, but Jones is confident that

this one will get traction quickly.

“We had a good selection of manufacturers,” Jones says, “and we

believe we're over the number needed to become an industry standard.”