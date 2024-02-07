New Sports Streaming JV Will Cost Around $40 a Month, Disney Will Control Half of the Economics, Analyst Predicts (Charts of the Day)

With Fox and Disney reporting Q4/full-2023 earnings Wednesday, media watchers are anticipating some details (pricing, launch date, etc.) regarding Tuesday's announcement of a major sports streaming joint venture.

Based on Fox's early morning earnings report, we might not end up getting much info today.

But Wells Fargo Securities analyst Steven Cahall had some interesting predictions that he shared in an investor note.

For starters, Cahall is in line with most analysts on the bundle's price, pegging it at $40 a month. He believes that many sports fans will compliment the service with Peacock and Paramount Plus, which provide live NBC and CBS broadcast feeds, respectively. This bundle would provide the vast majority of linear channels featuring major sports league live telecast and run around $58 a month.

(Image credit: Wells Fargo Securities)

Meanwhile, Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery have described their JV as an equal measure of 33.333% ownership stakes. But Cahall thinks Disney will control half the economics, simply because its channels supply 52% of the revenue, and conglomerate pays 56% of rights fees to the leagues.