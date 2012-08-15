New Soccer Net BeIN Sport Launches on DirecTV

Startup soccer network BeIN Sport's first U.S. carriage is

on DirecTV, the programmer announced.

The new channel, backed by Al Jazeera Sports and other

investors, has obtained rights to several leading European leagues and

tournaments, and said its Saturday telecasts will include matches from Spain's

La Liga and France's Ligue Un. It said a full schedule will be posted on http://beinsport.tv/.

It also said it is searching out rights to other sports events in addition to

soccer.

The English-language version will appear in high definition

and standard definition in the DirecTV Sports Pack. An "entirely

differentiated" Spanish-language version will be part of DirecTV MÃ¡s in

SD. The channels kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST today, it said. The DirecTV channel

location is 620, according to the programmer.

Channel officials have previously

said two major distribution deals were in place, of which this is

presumably the first.