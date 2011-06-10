New Service Will Make Buying Infomercial Products Easier

It's about to become a whole lot easier to buy that snuggie or sham-wow, reports AdAge.

Direct-response

marketer TVGoods, which last week purchased AsSeenonTV.com, is

partnering with Delivery Agent to launch a service that makes buying

products seen on TV easier. Later this year, 20 million households are

expected to be able to purchase items from infomercials with the click

of their remote.

For

other households, people will able to use their iPhone or Andriod

device by holding it up to catch the sound of the infomercial. Viewers

will even be able to buy some of the items they see on regular

programming.

Delivery

Agent also runs TV Wallet, which the company describes as a

"transaction engine" that saves customers' shipping and payment data.

Kevin Harrington, CEO of TVGoods and one of the "sharks" on ABC's Shark Tank expects to integrate his new "t-commerce" service into a future program.

Even

though this new service is being launched, direct-response advertising

is not too profitable; Harrington noted that 75% of sales that come from

a DR ad go to pay for the media. However, marketers see this new

service as a way to boost sales since it makes that "impulse buy"

easier, noting that consumers may purchase an item that they would not

be willing to wait on the phone to order.