New Script for Bunim-Murray

The creator of The Real World is going to start creating imaginary ones, too.

Reality producer Bunim-Murray Productions is teaming up with Gregory Bonann's Tower 18 to produce Point Dune, a one-hour scripted drama set in Southern California.

Bunim-Murray is best known for producing such shows as Real World, Road Rules, The Simple Life, Starting Over and Branson's Big Adventure.

Point Dume is Bunim-Murray's first venture into a scripted drama series. Bonann was the mastermind beind the international hit, Baywatch.

Point Dune will feature a youthful cast of characters who are part of the fictional Sea Extreme Alliance (SEA) Corps Program, based on a real-life program for high-school students.

Bunim-Murray and Tower 18 currently are shopping the concept to networks.