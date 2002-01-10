New role for Barberie

Popular Los Angeles local and Fox network personality Jillian Barberie said

on her syndicated show Wednesday, Good Day Live, that she's agreed to

appear in long-running stage production The Vagina Monologues.

Barberie will have to fit the play into her already busy schedule, which

includes weather reports for KTTV(TV) Los Angeles, co-hosting Good Day

Live and appearances on Fox's National Football League pregame show.

She has also acted on syndicated show V.I.P.