New role for Barberie
Popular Los Angeles local and Fox network personality Jillian Barberie said
on her syndicated show Wednesday, Good Day Live, that she's agreed to
appear in long-running stage production The Vagina Monologues.
Barberie will have to fit the play into her already busy schedule, which
includes weather reports for KTTV(TV) Los Angeles, co-hosting Good Day
Live and appearances on Fox's National Football League pregame show.
She has also acted on syndicated show V.I.P.
