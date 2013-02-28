New Report Suggests That Positive Brand Experience Will Turn One-Time Consumers Into Long-Time Customers

Marketers can spend millions promoting their brands but if

the customer experience with the company is not a good one, money will have

been spent for naught.





That follow-through, says a study, is key to building better

long-term relationships with customers. The research indicates that a company's

interactions with consumers beyond traditional advertising can influence brand

perception and help dictate how much business those consumers will do with

companies going forward. Consumers also spread these perceptions by

word-of-mouth to friends and colleagues, which can impact future sales in a

significant way-something companies are wise to pay close attention to.





For the third year, the customer experience research firm

the Temkin Group has issued its annual Temkin Experience Ratings Report,

which evaluates 246 companies across 19 industries to find out how consumers

rate their functional, accessible and emotional experiences with these

companies. A total of 10,000 consumers were surveyed online in January to

compile the data for the report. Consumers were asked to rate experiences they

had during the previous 60 days.





The functional experience measures to what degree consumers

were able to accomplish what they wanted to with a company. The accessible

experience measures to what degree consumers were able to interact with a

company. And the emotional experience measures how consumers felt about their overall

dealing with a company.





And the results indicate that not enough attention is being

paid to this kind of service.





"Most companies have a long way to go before they've

mastered customer experience," reads the Temkin report's conclusion. "While any

company can improve portions of its customer experience, it takes more than

ambition and superficial change to create lasting differentiation."





The 19 industries measured include: airlines, appliance

makers, auto dealers, banks, car rental agencies, computer makers, credit card

issuers, fast food chains, grocery chains, health plans, hotel chains,

insurance carriers, Internet service providers, investment firms, parcel

delivery services, retailers, software firms, TV service providers and wireless

carriers.





The report lists four Customer Experience Core Competencies

that companies need to master if they want to improve on customer experience.

They are:



Purposeful Leadership: Operate consistently with a

clear set of values

Employee Engagement: Align employees with the goals of the organization

Compelling Brand Values: Deliver on your brand promises to customers

Customer Connectedness: Infuse customer insight across the organization





Here is a summary of some of the report's findings:





Publix and Trader Joe's were the two highest-rated companies

in the Temkin Experience report.

Rounding out the top 12 were Aldi, Chick-fil-A, Amazon.com, Sam's Club, H.E.B.,

Dunkin' Donuts, Save-a-Lot, Sonic Drive-In, Little Caesars and Ace Hardware.

Grocery chains, fast food chains, parcel delivery services and retailers earned

the highest average scores, while TV service providers, health plans and

Internet service providers earned the lowest scores.

Grocery chains and fast food chains earned 13 of the top 19 spots.

Health plans produced the worst performance as a category, taking 7 of 15 of

the lowest spots among all 246 companies.

The five lowest scoring companies were US Airways, Time Warner Cable, Days Inn,

Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and 21st Century.

37% of the 246 companies received a "good" rating or better, an increase of 28%

over last year, while 28% were rated poor or very poor.

When comparing companies to their industry averages, TriCare and USAA most

outperformed their peers. Others significantly outperforming their peers were

Kaiser Permanente, Advantage, AOL, Marriott, Charles Schwab and Alaska

Airlines.

Companies that underperformed the industry averages of their peers were Days

Inn, RadioShack, 21st Century, US Airways, Motel 6, HSBC, Morgan

Stanley and Apple stores.

Wireless carriers improved the most and appliances declined the most since last

year.

Citibank, TriCare, TD Ameritrade, Office Depot, EarthLink and Hardees made the

biggest gains, while Alamo and Budget lost the most ground.

While TV service providers Bright House Networks and Dish Network were the top

scorers in their industry, they only managed to take 166th place in

the ratings.

Of the 18 industries that were in both last year's and this year's survey (software

firms was added this year), 11 earned higher scores this year.

Publix and Trader Joe's offered the top functional experience, leading 24

companies that had "excellent" ratings in that experience component. The only

two companies to score "very poor" in the functional experience category were

Dollar and US Airways, although 26 companies registered "poor."

Ace Hardware provided the most accessible experience, leading 64 companies that

received "excellent" ratings in this component. Medicaid, Days Inn and US

Airways received "very poor" ratings, while 40 others received "poor" ratings.

Publix, Trader Joe's, Chick-fil-A and Aldi provided the best emotional

experience, leading 12 companies who scored "good." No company received a

rating of excellent. At the bottom of the emotional experience rating were Time

Warner Cable and US Airways, who led 59 companies that rated "very poor" in

this category.



In scoring the highest overall, Publix received an 84% Temkin Experience

rating, just edging out fellow grocery chains Trader Joe's (83%) and Aldi

(82%). Chick-fil-A had an 82% rating and retailers Sam's Club and Amazon.com

each had 82%. Others not mentioned above in the top 20 overall include such

chains as Nordstrom, Subway, Shop Rite, Arby's and Costco, all at 79%; and

Dairy Queen, Walgreens, Dollar Tree, Jack in the Box, PetSmart, Kroger and

Starbucks, all with 78%.





At

the bottom of the overall list is US Airways with only a 45% rating, just below

Time Warner Cable, Days Inn, Empire BCBS and 21st Century with 48%.

Others with low overall customer experience ratings were Charter Communications

and Cox Communications, both 51%, Comcast Internet service t 52%, and Comcast

TV service and Verizon TV service with 53% and MSN with 54%.