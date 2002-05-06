New president for King sales

King World has named Joe DiSalvo president, domestic television sales. Having been senior vice president and general sales manager, domestic syndication and cable sales, since 1999, he succeeds Stu Stringfellow, who retired earlier this year.

DiSalvo reports to King World and CBS Enterprises CEO Roger King. "Joe is a great salesman," King said in a statement, "and he's respected industry-wide for his knowledge, expertise and leadership abilities."

DiSalvo is credited with key roles in the off-net launch of Everybody Loves Raymond, CSI, the first-run rollout of Dr. Phil

and the most recent sales of The Oprah Winfrey Show, cleared in 80% of the U.S. for 2005-06.

DiSalvo joined King World following CBS's acquisition of the company and subsequent merger with the network's Eyemark Entertainment. He joined Eyemark in 1997 as senior vice president, Eastern Sales. From '94 to '97, he was senior vice president, then executive vice president at New World/Genesis Entertainment, where he was a key player in launching Access Hollywood.

Earlier, DiSalvo was senior vice president and general manager at Viacom Enterprises, where he was involved in the off-network distribution of The Cosby Show

and the launch of Montel Williams.