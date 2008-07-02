New President for CCTA

Carolyn McIntyre was named president of the California Cable & Telecommunications Association.

McIntyre had been regional vice president for Sempra Energy.

She succeeds the retiring Dennis Mangers atop the trade group.

CCTA chairman and Comcast executive Steve White said in a statement, “The CCTA conducted a comprehensive and detailed search for our new president with a focus on the attributes that reflect our industry -- honesty, integrity, entrepreneurialism, innovation and a commitment to ‘giving back’ to our communities. Without question, Carolyn meets, and exceeds, our expectations.”

On Mangers, White added, “Dennis Mangers led the CCTA through the challenges marked by regulatory changes and state franchising. We appreciate his skillful leadership and thank him for his immeasurable contributions to California’s telecommunications industry.”