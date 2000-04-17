New pole rules set

The FCC has issued new rules governing the rates cable systems pay for the right to string their wires on utility poles and other private rights of way. Regulators rejected a proposal by pole owners that would have switched the rate-calculation method from one based on net book costs of pole investments to gross book costs. The FCC also said it will continue using historical costs in calculating rates. Regulators also decided to rely on system-wide average costs when calculating access rates for conduits.