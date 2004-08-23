New Path for Pathfire

The Digital Transaction Group and Pathfire will collaborate on a digital-content-management solution. The system will automatically ingest, connect and move programming content -- and the metadata associated with it -- directly to air.

Pathfire uses IP-based satellite delivery of video content. Joe Fabiano, the company's co-chief technical officer, says the system will cut costs for broadcasters while rendering regular tasks more efficient.

"With this agreement, Pathfire and DTG are evolving broadcast automation, enabling broadcasters to receive, store, retrieve and air programming without any manual intervention," says Fabiano.

James Brown, DTG vice president, says the system will combine Pathfire's technology with DTG's Airo XDS automation system so customers can better manage digital content from acquisition to play to air.

The two companies agreed to license and integrate Pathfire Digital Media Gateway protocols, tools and services with DTG’s AIRO XDS Automation to help stations improve productivity. The product is planned for release in the fourth quarter.

