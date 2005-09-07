New Orleans Station Gets Boost From Paxson

After being knocked off the air by Hurricane Katrina, WDSU is now airing on Paxson stations in New Orleans and Houston.

WPXL New Orleans has been carrying WDSU, a Hearst-Argyle-owned NBC affiliate, since late last week and, on Wednesday, Paxson Communications-owned KPXB agreed to simulcast WDSU's early morning news and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. coverage.



"With more than 150,000 Louisiana residents landing on Houston’s doorstep over the past week, we are pleased to be able to deliver them local news coverage from their hometown during this most difficult transition," Paxson President and COO Dean Goodman said in a statement. KPXB will broadcast WDSU programming through Sept. 13.



Hearst is also seeking a deal with a Baton Rouge station to carry its feed. While station crews work to restore its damaged transmitter, WDSU has been streaming its coverage online and feeding to sister Hearst-Argyle stations.