New Orleans Fox Station Goes Dark on Dish

Dish Network subscribers in the New Orleans market lost access to their local Fox affiliate on Jan. 31, after the two parties could not reach a retransmission consent agreement.

According to Dish, WVUE, owned by Louisiana Media, has requested affiliate fee increases of as much as 300%, which the satellite giant has refused to pay.

"We are disappointed that Louisiana Media has chosen to be so unreasonable in its demands, as we know that a significant number of Dish customers in New Orleans enjoy their access to Fox programs," said Dish senior VP of programming, David Shull, in a statement.

On its website, WVUE acknowledged that its Dish retransmission consent agreement expired on Jan, 31.

"We have been continuing negotiations with Dish in order to reach a fair agreement and to restore Dish's carriage of WVUE," the station said on its website.