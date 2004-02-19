New Order Atop Judge Joe's Court

John Terenzio is the new executive producer of Paramount’s Judge Joe Brown, the company said Wednesday.

Frank Kelly, the show’s former executive producer, will continue to develop and produce TV programs at Paramount Domestic Television for syndication, cable and network TV.

Terenzio comes to Judge Joe Brown after a long producing career. Most recently, Terenzio was an independent producer and consultant. Prior to that, he was president of programming and publishing at Broadband Sports.

He also was executive VP and executive producer of Fox Sports Net and executive producer of syndicated newsmagazine A Current Affair.

Currently in its sixth season, Judge Joe Brown is cleared in 98% of the U.S. through 2005-06. During the week ended Feb. 8, the show hit a 3.7 national household rating and was the second-highest rated court show in syndication.