New newscast in Des Moines

Start spreading the résumés. KSDM-TV Des Moines, Iowa, plans to launch a 35-minute prime time newscast beginning in December. The seven-day-a-week 9 p.m. newscast will be co-produced by KSDM-TV and co-owned Sinclair Broadcast Group station KGAN-TV Cedar Rapids. Sinclair says it will be Central Iowa's only prime time local newscast.

"Our prime time newscast will be formatted in the tradition of the FOX brand, aimed at a younger audience and at a faster pace than the traditional late local newscasts," said KDSM-TV General Manager Ted Stephens.

