New NCTA Head Powell Featured At CPB Event

Former FCC Chairman Michael Powell may have started his new job as head of the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association Monday, but likely one of his first public appearances in that new post will actually be wearing a different hat. His name was being circulated Monday by CPB as a featured exec at an upcoming event, but as co-chair of the Grad Nation campaign of America's Promise Alliance.



The alliance was founded by Powell's parents, Colin and Alma Powell, and prepares kids for college and employment.



CPB said Monday that it is teaming with the alliance and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on a public TV and radio initiative to combat what it calls the "epidemic" dropout rate in the country.



It lists Powell among those who will be at the May 3 launch event.