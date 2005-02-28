New MTV Sales Pick: Close Call

Comedy Central ad-sales veteran Hank Close will head up sales for MTV Networks’ combined music and comedy group. As executive vice president of ad sales, Close reports to MTVN ad-sales president Larry Divney, his boss back when Comedy was co-owned by Viacom Inc. and Time Warner Inc.

In his new position, Close is charged with ad sales for MTV, MTV2, mtvU, MTV Espanol, VH1, VH1 Classic, CMT, Comedy Central, and LOGO.

Sue Danaher continues to serve as EVP, sales, of the MTVN Entertainment sales team, which includes Nickelodeon TV and on-line brands, Spike TV, Nick at Nite, TV Land, CBS/Kids, Noggin, The "N" and G.A.S.

Before joining Comedy Central in 1999, Close held several ad sales positions at Fox Broadcasting. He has also worked at CBS, Nielsen, and ad agency J. Walter Thompson.

MTV Networks exec Doug Rohrer, who who had headed up music and comedy ad sales, will now be an EVP and senior adviser to Divney on special projects.