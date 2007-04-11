New Media Player For NBC Affiliates

NBC affiliates can expect a new media player on their Websites this summer, according to NBC Universal President Jay Ireland and NBC Affiliate Board Chairman Marci Burdick.

The player, slated for an August launch, and growing the Weather Plus franchise were among the highlights of the NBC Affiliates meeting in New York.

Burdick, Senior VP at Schurz Communications, said the network’s Futures Committee would work on the video player with an eye on a summer debut. "We’re intrigued by the prospects," she said.

Asked how such a player might require a costly overhaul of a station’s site, Ireland said there’d be "no negative impact or change" to the current station sites.

The affiliates also discussed advancing NBC’s Olympics partnership, and exploring new opportunities with the Games online.