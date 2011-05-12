New Magnum Ice Cream Ad Nielsen's Most-Liked For April

A new commercial for Magnum Ice Cream featuring actress Rachel Bilson topped Nielsen's Likeability Index for April, reports AdAge.

The

30-second spot scored a 176, surpassing the 170 given to a 60-second

Fancy Feast advertisement from March. The Fancy Feast spot only received

a 157 for April. Samsung, Allegra, Diet Pepsi, Oreo, Honda, Old Navy,

Discover and Outback rounded out the top 10.

Fancy Feast did, however, earn the top spot on Nielsen's list of most-recalled ads (rating how memorable the advertisement was).