New Line's Tower-ing Package

New Line Television has cleared its 21-film syndicated movie package, New Line 11, on stations reaching more than 83% of the country, including 15 Fox owned-and-operated stations.

The barter package—stations pay in ad time rather than cash—debuts in 2007.

The package's big draw is The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. Other films include The Notebook, John Q, Blade II and After Sunset.