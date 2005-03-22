New Line's Tower-ing Package
New Line Television has cleared its 21-film syndicated movie package, New Line 11, on stations reaching more than 83% of the country, including 15 Fox owned-and-operated stations.
The barter package—stations pay in ad time rather than cash—debuts in 2007.
The package's big draw is The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. Other films include The Notebook, John Q, Blade II and After Sunset.
