New Legal Exec for Fox Cable Nets

Fox Cable Networks named Kelly Cline as senior VP of business and legal affairs, effective Aug. 22. He replaces Lee Bartlett, who left the position in June to head business affairs for Fox Broadcasting Co.

Cline will oversee legal and business matters for Fox’s cable networks’ original and acquired programming, including program licensing, production commitments and standards and practices.

Fox’s cable networks include FX, Fox Reality, Fox Movie Channel and Speed Channel. Fox Cable Networks also partly owns National Geographic Channel and its upcoming high-def offshoot channel.

Cline most recently worked with 20th Century Fox Television’s head of business and legal affairs, Howard Kurtzman, having joined the studio’s legal affairs group in 1995. He joined 20th Century Fox Television in 1989 from the Century City, Calif., law firm, Fried, King & Holmes.