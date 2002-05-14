New ISPs approved for AOL Time Warner
Three new Internet-service providers have been added to AOL Time Warner
Inc.'s list of unaffiliated ISPs, the Federal Trade Commission reported.
Under conditions imposed as part of the government's approval of the America
Online Inc./Time Warner Inc. merger last year, the company must carry at least three
unaffiliated ISPs over each system that offers cable-modem service.
The latest to get the required FTC approval: Athena Services for Appleton,
Green Bay and Milwaukee, Wis., systems; Web One for Kansas City, Kan.; and Internet
Nebraska for Lincoln, Neb.
