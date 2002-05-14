New ISPs approved for AOL Time Warner

Three new Internet-service providers have been added to AOL Time Warner

Inc.'s list of unaffiliated ISPs, the Federal Trade Commission reported.

Under conditions imposed as part of the government's approval of the America

Online Inc./Time Warner Inc. merger last year, the company must carry at least three

unaffiliated ISPs over each system that offers cable-modem service.

The latest to get the required FTC approval: Athena Services for Appleton,

Green Bay and Milwaukee, Wis., systems; Web One for Kansas City, Kan.; and Internet

Nebraska for Lincoln, Neb.