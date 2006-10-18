New Hires at Tennis Channel
By Ben Grossman
The Tennis Channel has hired Neil Roberts as director of marketing and Lauren Leder as director of on-air creative. Both will report to vice president of marketing, Faye Walker.
Roberts comes from PROMAX&BDA, where he was vice president of marketing. He was previously with Variety and Roadshow Entertainment.
Leder joins the network from iNDemand Networks, where she was a writer and producer. Her background includes work for CBS and ESPN.
The network also promoted Kate Varley from senior producer of on-air promotions to director of short-form content and special projects. With the network since 2003, Varley’s past experience included stints with King World Productions, GSN and the Hallmark Channel.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.