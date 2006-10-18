New Hires at Tennis Channel

The Tennis Channel has hired Neil Roberts as director of marketing and Lauren Leder as director of on-air creative. Both will report to vice president of marketing, Faye Walker.

Roberts comes from PROMAX&BDA, where he was vice president of marketing. He was previously with Variety and Roadshow Entertainment.

Leder joins the network from iNDemand Networks, where she was a writer and producer. Her background includes work for CBS and ESPN.

The network also promoted Kate Varley from senior producer of on-air promotions to director of short-form content and special projects. With the network since 2003, Varley’s past experience included stints with King World Productions, GSN and the Hallmark Channel.