New GM for KOIN

Marty Ostrow, VP and general manager of SJL Broadcasting's WTAJ Johnstown-Altoona, Pa., has been named president and general manager of KOIN Portland, Ore., effective at the end of this month.

SJL is in the process of closing on its purchase of KOIN from Emmis Communications, which is selling off its 16 TVs to concentrate on radio.

The general manager job has been open at KOIN for several months. Phil DuBrow, local sales manager at WTAJ, will succeed Ostrow atop that station with the title of station manager.