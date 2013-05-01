New FTC Dot-Com Rules Offer Digital Ad Guidelines for the Facebook/Twitter Age

It seems like a lifetime ago—and in the fast-moving world of

the Internet, perhaps it was—that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued "Dot

Com Disclosures: Information About Online Advertising," which offered

guidelines on the applicability of the commission's rules to online activities,

in May 2000. Back then, the top-of-mind issues for companies selling and promoting

products online were email solicitations and online sales and advertisements.

This, of course, was ages before social media juggernauts

Twitter and Facebook changed the way companies communicate to their consumers,

and before smartphones and tablets emerged as ubiquitous advertising platforms.

In fact, it's been nine years since Facebook opened its doors to the general

public and ushered in the current age of social media, and since then 82% of

the Fortune Global 100 have acquired Twitter accounts, 74% have gotten Facebook

pages, 79% have branded YouTube channels, and over a quarter use all three,

according to a Burson-Marsteller study.

On March 12, the

FTC released an update on its online advertising guidelines to reflect this

new environment, releasing ".com Disclosures: How to Make Effective

Disclosures in Digital Advertising." The guidelines reinforce that

online ads must be disclosed and disclosures must be clear and conspicuous,

highlighting the information businesses should consider as they develop ads for

online media to ensure compliance with commission rules in space-constrained

screens and social media.

While the guidelines don't carry the weight of the law, they

are FTC staff interpretations of the laws administered by the commission; in

other words, a person or entity that fails to comply runs the risk of an FTC

investigation or enforcement action. And if there is one clear message for

companies to glean from them, it's that as much as things have changed in the

digital marketplace, they remain the same for online advertising: Tell the

truth, don't mislead and if you need to qualify your claims, make sure that the

disclosure is clear and conspicuous.

And the guidelines certainly stress the "clear and

conspicuous" disclosures requirement, providing 26 pages of graphic screenshot

examples of do's and don'ts. Clear and conspicuous disclosures are required to

prevent an ad from being unfair or deceptive. And the FTC is taking a hard

line: "If a disclosure is necessary to prevent an advertisement from being

deceptive [or] unfair...and if it is not possible to make the disclosure clear

and conspicuous, then either the claim should be modified or the ad should not

be disseminated." In other words, the FTC is not sympathetic to the creative

challenge of getting across a company's message in 140 characters.

The good news is that the guidelines provide a common sense

approach to developing a disclosure and are generally consistent with how

companies tend to provide other important information to their consumers.

Here is an overview of five practical, high-level takeaways

from the guidelines that companies should keep in mind when assessing their

online ad campaigns:

1. Same-screen,

adjacent disclosures are the best practice.

Proximity and placement of the disclosure is critical. Across

any platform, a disclosure is most effective and consumers are most likely to

notice it when placed on the same screen and as close as possible to the

information it relates to. Here is an example from the guidelines of a properly

placed "imitation" disclosure in an online jewelry ad:

2. Consumers should

not have to scroll to view disclosures, but where scrolling is necessary, steps

should be taken to encourage consumer to scroll to the disclosure.

Generally speaking, wherever possible, avoid placing

disclosures where consumers might have to scroll in order to view them.

However, if scrolling is necessary because the disclosures are lengthy or

difficult to place next to the claim they qualify, use text or visual cues to

encourage consumers to scroll to the disclosure. For instance, an explicit

instruction to "see below for information on restocking fees" would likely pass

muster under the guidelines as opposed to a vague "see details below."

Moreover, if scrolling is necessary, then the disclosure should be unavoidable,

i.e., consumers should not be able to proceed with the transaction without

scrolling to and then clicking through the disclosure.

3. Disclosures in

space-constrained ads, i.e., Twitter ads, should simply identify the content as

an ad.

For space-constrained ads such as those on Twitter or mobile

applications, the disclosure should be incorporated into the ad whenever

possible and in certain circumstances, short-form disclosures may be sufficient

under the guidelines. For instance, in a Twitter ad, including the term "Ad:"

or "Sponsored:" in front of the tweet should sufficiently disclose to the

consumer its promotional nature (and it is only three or ten characters,

respectively). Notably, the guidelines explain that a disclosure in a tweet

should be included in each subsequent tweet with the ad requiring a disclosure.

Here is a hypothetical Twitter ad from the guidelines that adequately discloses

that the speaker is a paid spokesperson and qualifies the nature of the

product:

4. Hyperlinking to a

disclosure is discouraged and, if necessary, should be carefully scrutinized to

ensure compliance with FTC rules.

Hyperlinks should not be used to communicate disclosures

that are an integral part of a claim or inseparable from it, such as

health/safety information or cost information. Do not simply hyperlink a single

word or phrase in a text; add the words "disclaimer" or "more information," or

use a subtle symbol or icon that a reasonable consumer would not view as

something other than another graphic. At the end of the day, the consumer

should be given a reason to click on the disclaimer, not ignore it. Here is an

example from the guidelines of what not

to do by simply adding a hyperlink labeled "Important Health Information" at

the bottom of the ad:

That said, if the details of the disclosure are too

difficult to place on the same screen as the claim, and a hyperlink is

necessary, the hyperlink should (a) be obvious and labeled to ensure that the

consumer understands its relevance and importance; (b) be used consistently

with consumer use of hyperlinks; (c) be placed as close as possible to the

relevant information so consumers will notice it; and (d) take consumers from

the hyperlink directly to the disclosure. Here is a screenshot of an FTC-approved

hyperlink to a return fee disclosure at the bottom that reads "restocking fee

applies to all returns":

5. Advertisers should

account for viewing of disclosures across all platforms and avoid technology

that hinders viewing disclosures.

Websites should be designed so that disclosures are clear

and conspicuous regardless of the device on which they are displayed, whether

on a browser or a smartphone. Advertisers should consider, for instance,

whether a disclosure may be too small to read on a mobile device. Disclosures

are more likely to be clear and conspicuous on websites that are optimized for

mobile devices or created using responsive design, which automatically detects

the kind of device the consumer is using to access the site and arranges the

content on the site so it makes sense for that device.

In the above example from the guidelines, the website is

optimized for mobile devices, and both the information about the service plan

and the hyperlink to the plan's prices are immediately adjacent to the camera

price they qualify.

Similarly, advertisers should not use pop-ups or other

technology that could block the disclosure or otherwise make it difficult to

view. For instance, companies should not disclose necessary information through

the use of pop-ups that could be prevented from appearing by pop-up blocking

software. Likewise, a disclosure requiring Adobe Flash Player should be avoided

as it may not be displayed on mobile devices because many smartphones do not

support that technology.

Companies advertising online and the marketers that promote

their products and services should familiarize themselves with the guidelines.

Although the guidelines are similar to the FTC's May 2000 paper,and confirm the

application of general advertising rules to the online world, the revised guidelines

provide a pragmatic, informative update of these basic principles to the

constantly shifting social media and mobile ad tech spaces. The foregoing

provides a good starting point to assess online advertising practices in light

of the guidelines, but a deeper dive is recommended as they are rich in

practical content and provide illustrative examples of complaint ads.

Fernando

A. Bohorquez Jr., a partner in the New York office of BakerHostetler LLP,

handles commercial, bankruptcy and intellectual property litigation, and

advises startup and digital media companies regarding intellectual property,

social media and Internet liability issues.