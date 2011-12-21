New Fashion Comes to Sub-Saharan Africa

GlobeCast has struck a deal with Fashion One TV to deliver the channel to millions of new homes in sub-Saharan Africa via the Astra 4A satellite.

GlobeCast says the deal will potentially put that service in front of up to 50 million TV households. Fashion One TV is already available in Europe and North Africa via a recent expansion -- via GlobeCast -- including to about 65% of European audiences, says GlobeCast.

Fashion One provides a mix of long- and short-form programming about designers, photographers, models, red carpet events and more.