New fare for Game Show Network
Sleep-deprived people required to do physical tasks while asked to recall
random bits of information during rapid-fire questioning.
If it sounds like the night before midterms when your college roommate
quizzed you on Bio 101 while you were doing your laundry, you've got the idea
behind a new Game Show Network original series.
The channel has ordered 40 episodes of Cram, in which two teams will
compete for a chance to win $10,000 after staying up 24 hours to study a variety
of material.
The show is executive produced by James Rowley and hosted by Graham Elwood
(USA's Strip Poker).
It is targeted for a January 2003 launch.
Also in the hopper is Wintuition, which pits students against each
other for a chance to win $50,000 for college tuition.
GSN has ordered 40 episodes of that show as well.
In the near term, Game Show is launching its newest game, Lingo, Aug.
5 at 7:30 p.m. It's a word game hosted by veteran Chuck
Woolery.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.