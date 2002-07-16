New fare for Game Show Network

Sleep-deprived people required to do physical tasks while asked to recall

random bits of information during rapid-fire questioning.

If it sounds like the night before midterms when your college roommate

quizzed you on Bio 101 while you were doing your laundry, you've got the idea

behind a new Game Show Network original series.

The channel has ordered 40 episodes of Cram, in which two teams will

compete for a chance to win $10,000 after staying up 24 hours to study a variety

of material.

The show is executive produced by James Rowley and hosted by Graham Elwood

(USA's Strip Poker).

It is targeted for a January 2003 launch.

Also in the hopper is Wintuition, which pits students against each

other for a chance to win $50,000 for college tuition.

GSN has ordered 40 episodes of that show as well.

In the near term, Game Show is launching its newest game, Lingo, Aug.

5 at 7:30 p.m. It's a word game hosted by veteran Chuck

Woolery.