New Facebook Program Gives Rewards for Watching Ads

Facebook has introduced a new program that will reward viewers for sitting through video ads on their website, reports AdAge.

The

program will allow viewers to earn "credits" for watching video ads

during ad-supproted Facebook games as well as a small amount of other

pages (1% of all Facebook pages). Credits are earned by performing

various tasks within the ad; this has actually been available for the

past year.

TrialPlay, the ad network that powers the credits system, was also instrumental in the deal that allowed Facebook users to rent The Dark Knight.

Along with TrialPlay, four more companies, Sharethrough, EpicSocial,

SocialVibe and SupersonicAds will have their ads run as well.

The test will run for next few months in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany and Canada.