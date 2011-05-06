New Facebook Program Gives Rewards for Watching Ads
Facebook has introduced a new program that will reward viewers for sitting through video ads on their website, reports AdAge.
The
program will allow viewers to earn "credits" for watching video ads
during ad-supproted Facebook games as well as a small amount of other
pages (1% of all Facebook pages). Credits are earned by performing
various tasks within the ad; this has actually been available for the
past year.
TrialPlay, the ad network that powers the credits system, was also instrumental in the deal that allowed Facebook users to rent The Dark Knight.
Along with TrialPlay, four more companies, Sharethrough, EpicSocial,
SocialVibe and SupersonicAds will have their ads run as well.
The test will run for next few months in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany and Canada.
