New Editorial Team at B&C

BROADCASTING & CABLE has named Mark Robichaux executive editor of news effective April 7, when B&C's Editor P.J. Bednarski becomes executive editor of features and special reports.

"The appointment of these two highly accomplished and well-regarded journalists is an incredibly significant event for us," says J. Max Robins, B&C's editor in chief. "We couldn't be more pleased that Mark will join us and are looking forward to great things from P.J. in his new role."

Robichaux, 38, has written on a range of topics for newspapers and magazines. He is the author of Cable Cowboy: John Malone and the Rise of the Modern Cable Industry,

published by John Wiley & Sons in the fall of 2002.

He spent 13 years at the Wall Street Journal

and led its coverage of the cable industry from 1991 to 1997. While on leave in 1999, the Louisiana native was awarded a fellowship at the Media Studies Center in New York. Earlier, he worked for the Miami Herald

and Missouri's Columbia Daily Tribune.

"It's quite an opportunity for me to oversee coverage of one of the most dynamic industries in American business today. This is a time of tremendous upheaval and change. I'm thrilled," he says.

Prior to joining B&C in 2000, Bednarski was editor of Electronic Media

(now Television Week) and has followed the television and entertainment industry for more than 25 years.

He has also worked for USA Today

and the Chicago Sun-Times, among other newspapers.

"The new appointments," Robins says, "signify B&C's commitment to remaining the definitive source of news for the TV industry. We are fortunate that we can build on a solid foundation of an unrivaled history and reputation in the business."