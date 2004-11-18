New Dr. Phil Stations Soar

At the midpoint of the November sweep, the three stations that got to add King World Productions' Dr. Phil to their syndicated lineups were glad they did. All were up dramatically from year-ago time period performance.

In Hartford, WFSB-TV at 10 a.m. averaged a 4.6 rating /17 share for the first two weeks of the sweep, up 79% and seven share points from its lead-in and up 64% and six share points from its year-ago time period average.

In Birmingham, Ala., WIAT-TV at 3 p.m. did a 4.4/10, up 42% in rating and three share points from both lead-in and year-ago time period averages. In Greensboro-High Point, WXII-TV at 3 p.m. did a 5.4 rating/14 share, up 15% and one share point from its lead-in and up six share points and 86% from its year ago time period average.