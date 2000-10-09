The New Detectives Discovery
Viewers 18-34 Men: 218,600
Viewers 18-34 Women: 245,400
Viewers 18-34 All: 464,000
Now in its fifth season, The New Detectives is one of the Discovery Channel's highest-rated prime time weekly series. The New Detectives: Case Studies in Forensic Science premiered in 1997 and is now averaging a 1.87 rating, says Discovery. The show, with 54 episodes already televised, provides an in-depth look at how forensic science is used in solving crimes. The hour-long original series is produced by New Dominion Pictures and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. (ET) and again on Saturday at 7 p.m. (ET). The program appears to have some appeal with women 18 to 34 and is rated ninth for that demo.
