New Deals for Big Ten Network

Though the tough economy has cooled many companies' budgets, Big Ten Network has managed to heat up some mid-winter ad deals for its basketball coverage, inking a trio of media pacts with sponsored elements for its men's and women's hoops action. The companies in the deals include Auto-Owners Insurance, Hampton Hotels and State Farm.

Big Ten will air 105 men's and 55 women's games this season on the linear network.

"State Farm has been a longtime supporter of most schools that make up the Big Ten Conference," said State Farm Advertising Director Ed Gold. "Advertising on the Big Ten Network is an extension of what we do on the local level with the universities themselves."