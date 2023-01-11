New Deadline for L.A. TV Week Nominations Is Jan. 13
Nominate execs for Wonder Women of LA and 40 Under 40 this week
Nominations for Multichannel News Wonder Women of Los Angeles and 40 Under 40 of Los Angeles close this Friday, January 13, after a brief extension ends. Nominations are free to submit.
Wonder Women and 40 Under 40 of L.A. are returning to the Sofitel Hotel at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, on June 20-21.
Do you know an influential woman in media who should be recognized? Or know someone in media under 40 years of age who deserves a shout-out? Now is the time to nominate them.
Here is the link (opens in new tab) to nominate a Wonder Woman of L.A.
Here is the link (opens in new tab) to nominate someone for 40 Under 40 of L.A. ■
Kent has been a journalist, writer and editor at Multichannel News since 1994 and with Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He is a good point of contact for anything editorial at the publications and for Nexttv.com. Before joining Multichannel News he had been a newspaper reporter with publications including The Washington Times, The Poughkeepsie (N.Y.) Journal and North County News.
