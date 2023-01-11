New Deadline for L.A. TV Week Nominations Is Jan. 13

Nominations for Multichannel News Wonder Women of Los Angeles and 40 Under 40 of Los Angeles close this Friday, January 13, after a brief extension ends. Nominations are free to submit.

Wonder Women and 40 Under 40 of L.A. are returning to the Sofitel Hotel at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, on June 20-21.

Do you know an influential woman in media who should be recognized? Or know someone in media under 40 years of age who deserves a shout-out? Now is the time to nominate them.

Here is the link (opens in new tab) to nominate a Wonder Woman of L.A.

Here is the link (opens in new tab) to nominate someone for 40 Under 40 of L.A. ■