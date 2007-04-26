New Daily Buzz Boss Named

Acme Communications has appointed Sandra Yost Gehring the general manager of its nationally syndicated The Daily Buzz program. Buzz airs on more than 140 stations nationally and is produced in Orlando. The show offers three hours of news and information daily.

Gehring comes from Emmis, where she was a vice president.

"We are thrilled to add an executive of Sandi’s caliber to the leadership post of The Daily Buzz franchise," stated Doug Gealy, Chief Operating Officer of ACME. "Her background combines expertise in station management, sales and journalism, and we feel she is the ideal GM to lead the Buzz through its next stage of growth and development."

California-based Acme owns seven stations, seven of them CW outlets.