New Crop of Fall Broadcast Series HardlyaBoonfor Advertisers

As the New Year approaches, the first quarter of

the new broadcast television season is ending with not much for advertisers to

be joyful about.

All of the networks except for NBC were doling

out makegoods in December and if you factor out the two nights of The Voice and

Sunday Night Football, NBC would also be close to a makegood situation too.

None of the series on any of the five

English-language broadcast networks can be labeled breakout hits and even the

few that have had some success do have some downside. While advertisers are

protected through ratings guarantees and do get makegood commercials for

ratings shortfalls, media buyers point out that most of their clients want to

be in the programs they buy in the upfront rather than being shifted around to

alternate programming they might not have been interested in.

NBC's new sci-fi drama Revolution is

both the top-rated new drama and the top-rated new series in the adults 18-49

demo, averaging a 3.0 rating. The series is also the fifth highest-rated drama

overall in the advertiser-desired demo behind CBS' NCIS, ABC's Grey's

Anatomy and Once

Upon a Time, and CBS'

Criminal Minds. It is also the 16th highest rated

series in broadcast primetime. The series also skews a bit younger than most

broadcast dramas with a median age of 48.

However there are a couple of potential areas

for marketers to be concerned about. The series is third in viewers among freshman

series, but averaging only 8 million, a number that has been declining since it

premiered. It is also off the air until March 25 and history has shown that

broadcast network series -- particularly sci-fi series -- that take long

hiatuses lose a significant number of viewers upon return, from which some

never recover. NBC is betting that won't happen to Revolution.

After Revolution, there is a big dip in the

18-49 ratings among the new broadcast series. The second-highest rated new

series in the demo are NBC sitcom Go On and CBS' drama Elementary,

both with a 2.4. Go On is the top-rated new

comedy, the 11th highest rated comedy and 29th highest rated series in the demo

overall. Go On also

skews a bit younger, with a median age of 46, and is averaging 6.3 million

viewers. Elementaryis the second highest rated new

drama and is also the second most watched new drama, averaging 11 million

viewers per episode. It skews older though, with a median age audience of 58,

but that's in the ballpark of most drama series.

There are only two other new broadcast network

series that averaged 2.0 18-49 rating in fourth quarter -- ABC drama Nashvilleand the already cancelled CBS

sitcom Partners. Nashvilleis averaging 6.5 million viewers and has a median age

audience of 53, while Partners was averaging 5.9 viewers and had a

median age audience of 49.

Here's a list of the other new broadcast network

series and their fourth quarter 18-49 ratings: ABC sitcom The

Neighbors (1.9); CBS

drama Vegas (1.9); NBC drama Chicago Fire (1.8); NBC sitcom The

New Normal (1.8); Fox

sitcom The Mindy Project (1.8); ABC drama 666

Park Avenue, which was recently pulled off the air, (1.5); ABC

sitcom Malibu Country (1.5); ABC's cancelled drama Last Resort (1.5); NBC sitcom Guys

with Kids (1.4); Fox

sitcom Ben and Kate (1.4); NBC's cancelled sitcom Animal

Practice (1.2); CW drama Arrow (1.2); Fox's cancelled drama The Mob

Doctor (1.0); CBS'

cancelled drama Made in Jersey (1.0); CW drama Beauty

and the Beast (0.7);

and CW's cancelled drama Emily Owens MD (0.4).

The new CBS drama Vegas is the most watched new

series and the most watched new drama, averaging 11.3 million viewers, but it

skews old with a median age of 61. Elementaryis second, followed by Revolution. The CBS cancelled drama Made

in Jersey was the

fourth most watched new drama series before it was axed, averaging 7.3 million

viewers, but what did the series in was its paltry 1.0 18-49 rating and its

median age audience of 64, the oldest skewing series in primetime.

ABC's Last Resort was the fifth most watched new series,

averaging 6.5 million viewers but like Made in Jersey, its low 18-49 rating of 1.5 resulted

in the network pulling it. ABC dramaNashville is also averaging 6.5 million but is hovering right at a 2.0

in the 18-49 demo so it stays alive for now.

The most watched new sitcom this season has been

ABC's The Neighbors, averaging 6.5 million, but it is also

averaging below a 2.0 18-49 rating, with a 1.9.

Here's a list of the other new broadcast network

series and their fourth quarter viewers per telecast averages: Go On (6.3

million); Chicago Fire (6.3 million); Partners (5.9 million); 666

Park Avenue (4.7

million); The New Normal (4.5 million); Animal

Practice (4.2

million); Guys with Kids (4 million); The Mindy Project (3.4 million); Arrow (3.6 million); Mob

Doctor (3.4 million); Ben

and Kate (2.9

million); Beauty and the Beast (1.8 million); and Emily

Owens MD (1.3

million).

Audience fragmentation resulting from more

quality programming in cable primetime and more viewers watching TV programming

in time-shifted mode has eroded the broadcast networks' live primetime

viewership. While more viewers seem to be settling into shows as the season

progresses, the networks other than NBC are still showing sizable declines over

last year's fourth quarter in both viewers and in the 18-49 demo.

For all primetime programming in live-plus-same-day

measurement based on Nielsen data among viewers 18-49, Fox's ratings are down

27.6% to a 2.1 from a 2.9; CBS is down 14.3% to a 2.4 from a 2.8; The CW is

also down 14.3% to a 0.6 from a 0.7; and ABC is down 9.1% to a 2.0 from a 2.2.

NBC is up 17.4% to a 2.7 from a 2.3.

Among total viewers in live-plus-same-day

measurement, Fox is down 25.4% to 6.09 million per night from 8.16; CBS is down

8.4% to 10.12 million from 11.05; ABC is also down 8.4% to 7.54 million from

8.24 million; and The CW is down 3.8% to 1.52 million from 1.58. NBC is up

17.8% to 7.86 million from 6.68 million.

The numbers get a little better when looking at

regularly scheduled programming in live-plus-three-day commercial ratings, with

the most recent data available from Nielsen measured through Nov. 25.

Among viewers 18-49 of regularly scheduled

programming in C3 ratings measurement, Fox and CBS are both down 18.5% to a 2.7

from a 2.2; The CW is down 14.3% to a 0.6 from a 0.7; and ABC is down 8.3% for

a 2.2 from a 2.4. NBC is up 14.8% to a 3.1 from a 2.7.

Among total viewers measured in C3, Fox is down

20,7% to 5.65 million from 7.13; CBS is down 10.3% to 9.8 million from 10.93

million; ABC is down 9% to 8.06 million from 8.86 million; and The CW is down

8.7% to 1.52 million from 1.67 million. NBC is up 14.3% to 8.55 million from

7.48 million.