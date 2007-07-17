New CMO for TiVo

Digital video recorder manufacturer TiVo, which is looking for a new chief financial officer after the departure of Steve Sordello last month, has filled one major position by hiring Clent Richardson as its new chief marketing officer.

Richardson, who will report directly to TiVo president and CEO Tom Rogers, most recently served as CMO of networking supplier Nortel, where led a worldwide rebranding effort before leaving in March 2006. Prior to Nortel, Richardson was Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for T-Mobile U.K., and Vice President, Worldwide Developer Relations and Worldwide Solutions Marketing for Apple.

"I am delighted to welcome Clent to TiVo's senior leadership team," said Rogers in a statement. "His achievements, global-branding insights and marketing expertise will strengthen TiVo's ability to drive greater distribution in both its stand-alone and mass distribution efforts. We look forward to having Clent's energy, enthusiasm and focus brought to bear on our business."