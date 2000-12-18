New Chair at WICT

Sharon O'Malley Monahan, attorney and partner at the Washington law firm of Fleischman and Walsh, will chair Women in Cable and Telecommunications, starting Jan. 1. She succeeds Lifetime Vice President Pat Baughman, who will serve as immediate past chair. The rest of WICT's executive committee: Vice Chair Rori Peters, Comedy Central; Secretary Robin Sangston, Cox; Nancy Carmichael Murphy, AT & T Broadband; At-Large Board Member Susan Lewis, Starz Encore Group; and At-Large Board Member Melanie Penna, Comcast Cable.

Newly elected to the board are Lisa Bryant, HBO; Dana Caterson, Pioneer Studios/QVC; Carol Hicks, Scripps Networks; Victoria Lins, Adlink; Wonya Yvette Lucas, CNN; Maureen O'Hanlon, AT & T Media Services; and Kim Roden, Time Warner Cable. Returning to the board are Pamela Burton, CaritaSoft; Donna Gregg, Wiley, Rein & Fielding; Jane Li, Corning; Nina Henderson Moore, BET Pictures; and Susan Scott, The FeedRoom.