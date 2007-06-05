New CEO for Joost

Joost, the Internet-streamed TV company, has named a new CEO.



Mike Volpi, senior VP and general manager of Cisco’s routing and service provider technology group, which includes Scientific Atlanta, has joined Joost. He is replacing CEO Frederik de Wahl, who remains chief strategy officer.



Joost, which is currently in beta testing, was created in 1996 by Janus Friis and Niklas Zennström, who founded Internet phone service Skype. Among its content partners are Viacom and The National Geographic Channel.

