New Cable Shows a Mixed Summer Bag
As cable's barrage of summer original programming continues, here is B&C's report card on how cable's new series are faring:
Nip/Tuck (FX)—
The network's latest original drama nabbed a hearty 3.1 rating with 3.7 million viewers for its July 22 debut. The plastic-surgeon drama scored well with viewers 18 to 49 years old.
Queer Eye for the Straight Guy
(Bravo)—
The July 15 debut garnered a 1.6 rating and 1.6 million viewers, big for Bravo. NBC planned to re-air a 30-minute version on July 24. Episode two ratings dipped to a 1.4.
American Chopper
(Discovery)—
Discovery found a hit with American Chopper
, featuring a father-and-son team that customizes motorcycles. The July 14 play nabbed a 2.2 rating, double Discovery's average in prime.
Doggy Fizzle Televizzle
(MTV)—
Rapper Snoop Dog's sketch comedy is scoring well, and building. Its best showing so far was a 1.7 on July 13.
Teen Titans
(Cartoon Network)—
The net's latest original notched a solid 1.7 rating at its debut July 19. The repeat was even better. Teen Titans
replayed in Cartoon's Adult Swim late-night block July 20 to a 2.3 rating.
Stripperella
(Spike TV)—
Pamela Anderson's cartoon debuted to a strong 1.7 rating in June but is waning a bit. Repeats after WWE Raw
are attracting more-sizable crowds.
MI-5
(A&E)—
The British spy drama, a BBC co-production, notched a 1.6 rating with 1.8 million viewers in mid-July.
Gary The Rat and Ren and Stimpy Adult Party Cartoon (Spike TV)—Stripperella's companions are struggling. After solid debuts, both slipped to a 0.5 rating on July 17.
The Orlando Jones Show (FX)—
The late-night entry is troubled, with ratings rarely above a 0.3.
Dance Fever (ABC Family)—
ABC Family's reality dance competition is averaging a so-so 0.9 rating after two weeks.
