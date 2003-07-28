New Cable Shows a Mixed Summer Bag

As cable's barrage of summer original programming continues, here is B&C's report card on how cable's new series are faring:

Nip/Tuck (FX)—

The network's latest original drama nabbed a hearty 3.1 rating with 3.7 million viewers for its July 22 debut. The plastic-surgeon drama scored well with viewers 18 to 49 years old.

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

(Bravo)—

The July 15 debut garnered a 1.6 rating and 1.6 million viewers, big for Bravo. NBC planned to re-air a 30-minute version on July 24. Episode two ratings dipped to a 1.4.

American Chopper

(Discovery)—

Discovery found a hit with American Chopper

, featuring a father-and-son team that customizes motorcycles. The July 14 play nabbed a 2.2 rating, double Discovery's average in prime.

Doggy Fizzle Televizzle

(MTV)—

Rapper Snoop Dog's sketch comedy is scoring well, and building. Its best showing so far was a 1.7 on July 13.

Teen Titans

(Cartoon Network)—

The net's latest original notched a solid 1.7 rating at its debut July 19. The repeat was even better. Teen Titans

replayed in Cartoon's Adult Swim late-night block July 20 to a 2.3 rating.

Stripperella

(Spike TV)—

Pamela Anderson's cartoon debuted to a strong 1.7 rating in June but is waning a bit. Repeats after WWE Raw

are attracting more-sizable crowds.

MI-5

(A&E)—

The British spy drama, a BBC co-production, notched a 1.6 rating with 1.8 million viewers in mid-July.

Gary The Rat and Ren and Stimpy Adult Party Cartoon (Spike TV)—Stripperella's companions are struggling. After solid debuts, both slipped to a 0.5 rating on July 17.

The Orlando Jones Show (FX)—

The late-night entry is troubled, with ratings rarely above a 0.3.

Dance Fever (ABC Family)—

ABC Family's reality dance competition is averaging a so-so 0.9 rating after two weeks.