New Block Captain for Sesame Street
Liz Nealon has been named to the newly created post of senior vice president, creative, for Sesame Workshop.
As such she will be responsible for domestic and international production for franchise player, Sesame Street, as well as new TV and home video projects.
Most recently, Nealon has been executive producer of 'tween drama, Out There. In a previous tour of duty at the Workshop, she was executive producer on Ghostwriter.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.