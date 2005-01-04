New Block Captain for Sesame Street

Liz Nealon has been named to the newly created post of senior vice president, creative, for Sesame Workshop.

As such she will be responsible for domestic and international production for franchise player, Sesame Street, as well as new TV and home video projects.

Most recently, Nealon has been executive producer of 'tween drama, Out There. In a previous tour of duty at the Workshop, she was executive producer on Ghostwriter.