New Black Heritage Network Being Shopped

A group of investors including former FCC Commissioner

Tyrone Brown, TIAA-CREF CEO Roger Ferguson, syndicated columnist Clarence

Page and former GE and NBC exec Paul Besson, are backing the launch of a new nonfiction programming based African

American-targeted cable and satellite net, the Black Heritage Network.

According to former WUSA-TV GM Richard Reingold, who will be

CEO of the new net, BHN is in "serious" talks with the major

distributors and expects to have about seven million subs at launch, which is

targeted for December of this year.

One series already in the works is Basketballs' Best in cooperation with the NBA. "We have the

strong support of [NBA] Commissioner David Stern," said Reingold. It also

has a licensing agreement with CBS News. "We have access to a large

portion of the CBS News library," he says, but it will also put that

content in context with updated commentary. "So, if it is the march on Washington

somebody knows what was going on in America

in 1963." BHN is branding the content as "life in the moment."

The network will combine original programs with updated

"classic material," all of it reality and/or history programming rather

than scripted--it will have some "classic movies" with "cultural

relevance." Reingold describes it as a mix of Discovery and History

Channel targeted at a "slightly older, educated, affluent audience"

than its competition." He calls its target the upper end of the 25-54

African demo and 50-plus, which he says is where the money is.

Unlike the just-launched Bounce TV, the network will is

targeted at cable and satellite operators rather than digital multicast

channels, says Reingold.

TV producer Charles Grinker is co-founder and creative

director; Genia Edelman formerly of the Gospel Music Channel, will be senior VP

of national distribution; and Tony Ducret will be director of programming and

production.

Reingold likened the channel to Fox News, but only in the

sense that it is targeting an audience he thinks is not currently being served.