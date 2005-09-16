New Barton Joins House

We have it on good authority that House Commerce Committee Chairman Joe Barton became the proud papa of Jack Barton (a strapping 10 lbs, 4 oz) at 7:06 p.m. Thursday night.

All are doing fine, said a source with knowledge of the new house member, and the DTV transition can now proceed.

At one point, the committee was looking to get a break on the deadline for doing a DTV transition bill--which had been Sept. 16--in anticipation of the blessed event, but a decidedly unblessed Katrina took care of pushing that deadline back to Oct. 19.

Barton is opposed to multicasting must-carry as too burdensome on cable, but our guess is Jack is one carriage requirement he won't mind fulfilling.