New Barton Joins House
We have it on good authority that House Commerce Committee Chairman Joe Barton became the proud papa of Jack Barton (a strapping 10 lbs, 4 oz) at 7:06 p.m. Thursday night.
All are doing fine, said a source with knowledge of the new house member, and the DTV transition can now proceed.
At one point, the committee was looking to get a break on the deadline for doing a DTV transition bill--which had been Sept. 16--in anticipation of the blessed event, but a decidedly unblessed Katrina took care of pushing that deadline back to Oct. 19.
Barton is opposed to multicasting must-carry as too burdensome on cable, but our guess is Jack is one carriage requirement he won't mind fulfilling.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.